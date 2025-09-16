North Northamptonshire’s health care services have been in the spotlight after a Labour government minister cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of a new multi-million pound diagnostic centre.

Appointments at the new Corby Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) were put on hold to allow the official ceremony to take place at the Willow Brook Road facility yesterday (Monday, September 15).

Cutting the ribbon was Karin Smyth MP, Minister of State for Health, who earlier in the day had toured Kettering General Hospital’s site to see how preparation work has been progressing for its much-heralded rebuild.

Afterwards during a private visit of treatment areas in Corby, she saw where funding had been spent – Ms Smyth chatted to the first patient welcomed to the centre, David Binks, who had had an echocardiogram.

Mr Binks said: “I have had echocardiograms at Kettering General Hospital before, so when I got the phone call to come to Corby – that’s five minutes from home – with free parking. When I came (in June) there were still workmen finishing off.”

Mr Binks, who lives with condition atrial fibrillation, is thrilled with the new centre and needs regular check-ups using ultrasound waves to investigate the action of his heart.

He said: “It’s fantastic. I wasn’t kept waiting long, it was smooth and painless. The chap kept talking to me, telling me what was going on. It was a pleasant experience. The only thing that could have made it better would be to have a cup of tea and some cake!”

Over a year the Corby CDC is set to deliver more than 93,000 patient tests including 7,700 MRI scans, 11,000 CT scans, 13,300 ultrasound scans and 4,500 echocardiograms.

Conceived under the past Tory administration and championed by former MP Tom Pursglove, Ms Smyth welcomed the completion of the project.

She said: “I am delighted to open this brand-new centre here in Corby. Sites like these are critical bringing care out of hospitals, to places where it is easier and more convenient for patients to access, and with extended opening hours people can fit appointments around their life – not the other way around.”

Corby CDC is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm and people will be referred to it for tests by their hospital consultants.

Work started in June 2024 on the site adjacent to the town’s existing health care facilities in Cottingham Road, and was completed in June this year with its first patients arriving on June 18.

Taking part in the official visit were MP for Corby Lee Barron and MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting.

Mr Barron said: “It’s a great facility built with the community in mind to make sure that we get care in the community – one of Labour’s main policy pledges during the general election campaign.

“We’re starting to deliver now. This is not just going to help people in Corby but across north Northamptonshire and hopefully it can alleviate some of the pressure on Kettering General Hospital.”

Ms Wrighting had earlier accompanied Ms Smyth in a private visit to KGH.

The MP for Kettering said: “This is a fantastic facility that I’m proud to be at the opening of today and this benefits people across north Northamptonshire. In Kettering, not only does it mean that patients who are there can can over to Corby and access the services in a relaxed environment. It also takes the pressure off Kettering General so that staff there can concentrate on the patients there.

"Since being elected last year I have been lobbying hard for Kettering General Hospital. I know it’s one of the key issues, that’s why I wanted to invite the minister to look around A&E and the maternity departments to see them for herself. One of my key priorities is to ensure that the Department of Health how important it is that we get our hospital rebuilt and the people of Kettering get the health care they deserve.”

The new Corby unit will also deliver a variety of other respiratory, heart and blood tests including a dementia pathway designed to speed up diagnosis and awareness for patients. The dementia pathway involves working with Northamptonshire Black Communities Together to promote dementia awareness and improve engagement with memory assessment services.

Laura Churchward, chief executive of the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group that runs Kettering and Northampton general hospitals, said: “The opening of Corby Community Diagnostic Centre is a very important development for local people offering lots of very important tests away from our busy main hospital site.

“It will help us speed up the diagnosis and treatment on a wide range of a clinical pathways including many major health conditions such as cancer, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases , stroke and diabetes.”

The Corby CDC represents the latest phase of a partnership between Alliance Medical and the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire.

Other local partners involved with the development have included GPs, Northamptonshire NHS Integrated Care Board, local authorities, and Chief Executives from North Northamptonshire Carers, Connected Together and the NHS England Cancer Alliance.

Corby was one of the first pilot areas for lung screening to address some of the health conditions prevalent in the area such as lung disease in the population.