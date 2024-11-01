Corby's new B&M store in Queen's Square. Image: B&M

Corby’s second B&M has thrown open its doors to town centre shoppers.

The new discount store opened at 8am in the empty Wilko unit in Queen's Square yesterday (October 31).

The B&M team have carried out extensive internal and external refurbishment of the premises. The renovated store now spans over 28,000sqft and is filled with top quality products at prices that can't be beaten.

It means that one of the town’s biggest empty shops is now open and trading again. There are also plans to fill the Barclays and Posh Paddy’s units meaning Queen’s Square will have only one empty shop – the former Littlewoods store owned by Mike Ashley’s Fraser Group.

The new B&M store has also provided a welcome boost to the local economy with the creation of 40 jobs for local people. The existing store in Lloyds Road will remain open.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded groceries including a range of food, drink, and pet food. There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from Corby Foodbank to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

Corby Foodbank is a Trussell Trust Foodbank established in 2012, which aims at helping the community during the cost-of-living crisis. They do this by providing three-day emergency food supplies to those who need their support. Last year, they provided 3518 emergency food parcels to local people and families. They strive to continue their great work, in order to help combat food poverty in their local community.

New staff at Corby's B&M store in Queen's Square. Image: B&M

The store manager said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

“Corby Foodbank really stood out for us, so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do.”