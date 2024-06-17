Corby's most banned driver Lee Annand caught yet again doing 60mph on quiet Oakley Vale roads
Lee Annand’s ‘appalling’ driving record includes numerous police pursuits, car thefts, incidences of driving without any of the necessary documents or a licence, and a flagrant flouting of driving bans.
But on Friday (June 14) he was once more in front of a judge after admitting leading police on another chase through Corby.
The 35-year-old failed to stop for police when they tried to halt his car, in Dolver Close, Oakley Vale.
He proceeded to drive at speeds of up to 60mph on the 30mph estate roads, as well as on the wrong side of a dual carriageway.
It’s not long since Annand, formerly for Corby, but now of Cedar Gate, Northampton, was released from his previous jail term for dangerous driving. He was jailed for two years in September 2022 for a string of horrifying driving offences including two police chases.
During that court hearing his criminal record was deemed too extensive to read out, with the prosecutor instead referring to his ‘long, long record’. But he only served half of his sentence and was released again to continue his criminality.
At his latest Northampton Crown Court hearing, Recorder Louise Cox was told that officers tried to get Annand to stop his car in Dolver Close but he drove off. He was then pursued at high speed before he decamped and escaped. He was only caught when police dogs found him and he surrendered.
Recorder Cox said: “Your record is appalling in terms of driving offences. You have been disqualified a number of times over the years.”
In mitigation the court heard that he had experienced difficulties taking his ADHD medication – similar to the mitigation he used in his most recent court case a year-and-a-half ago.
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, without insurance and failing to stop for police.
Annand was sentenced to 10 months in prison and banned from driving for 66 months and 37 days, meaning he won’t be able to drive legally again until 2030. He will have to sit an extended re-test before getting behind the wheel.