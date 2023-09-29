News you can trust since 1897
Corby's last Street Food Fridays event of the year is on tonight

By Callum Faulds
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Corby’s last Street Food Fridays event of the year, featuring an exciting lineup of top UK street food vendors, is taking place tonight (Friday).

Visitors to West Glebe Park can expect a diverse range of culinary delights from The Rub BBQ's mouthwatering offerings to Feast of the East's plant-based goodness and Dr. Waffle's tempting desserts.

There will also be plenty of refreshing drinks, including Fly By Bars' pop-up bar which offers its full in-flight menu and special deals on frozen cocktails, including a two for £10 frozen Margarita offer.

Streetfood Fridays is on at West Glebe Park this evening (Friday, September 29)Streetfood Fridays is on at West Glebe Park this evening (Friday, September 29)
Live music will be on so that people can dance the night away with DJ Eftielle and local artists James Kennedy and Rhiannon Ruthven. The event is taking place from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.

Dominic Douglas, who runs organisers Fly By Bars, said: “Join us in celebrating the support from our amazing community, park managers, North Northants Council and local press.

“This event marks the end of an era and promises a night of fantastic food, entertainment, and community spirit.

“While this marks the end of an era, Fly By Bars has exciting plans ahead, including a Halloween special on October 29 at East Carlton Park as well as events in 2024.

“Stay connected with us on social media using #corbypeoplemakevents.”

