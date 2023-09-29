Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby’s last Street Food Fridays event of the year, featuring an exciting lineup of top UK street food vendors, is taking place tonight (Friday).

Visitors to West Glebe Park can expect a diverse range of culinary delights from The Rub BBQ's mouthwatering offerings to Feast of the East's plant-based goodness and Dr. Waffle's tempting desserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be plenty of refreshing drinks, including Fly By Bars' pop-up bar which offers its full in-flight menu and special deals on frozen cocktails, including a two for £10 frozen Margarita offer.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Streetfood Fridays is on at West Glebe Park this evening (Friday, September 29)

Live music will be on so that people can dance the night away with DJ Eftielle and local artists James Kennedy and Rhiannon Ruthven. The event is taking place from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.

Dominic Douglas, who runs organisers Fly By Bars, said: “Join us in celebrating the support from our amazing community, park managers, North Northants Council and local press.

“This event marks the end of an era and promises a night of fantastic food, entertainment, and community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While this marks the end of an era, Fly By Bars has exciting plans ahead, including a Halloween special on October 29 at East Carlton Park as well as events in 2024.