Starting next month, Lakelands Hospice will begin running a regular coffee morning to raise awareness of the hospice and hopefully encourage more people to volunteer.

The coffee mornings will be held on the first Monday of each month, starting February 6, at the hospice in Butland Road.

Entry is £3, which includes a hot drink and a cake, and there will also be a raffle which is £1 a strip.

A spokesman for Lakelands said: “The hospice isn’t open to patients on the Monday so we’re just trying to utilise the hospice to make everyone aware of what we are, what we do, and hopefully get more volunteers in.”

Services at Lakelands include the day centre, Hospice at Home, bereavement support group and bereavement counselling.

Lakelands Day Care Hospice was set up as a direct response to the needs of local Corby people living with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

The experiences of local residents identified the need for a facility to care and support those with life-limiting illnesses such as cancer.

The day care hospice opened in July 2001.

Since then, Lakelands has become the heartbeat of a proud, loyal and caring Corby community that honours an individual’s right to dignity and respect during all stages of their illness by improving the quality of life of all hospice and Hospice at Home patients and their families.

Their services are free to patients as well as their loved ones.