Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby’s Lakelands Hospice is hosting its flagship Strictly event this week, and this year it will be on for two nights.

The event, based on the hit TV show, is Lakelands Hospice’s flagship fundraiser each year and has raised more than £300,000 since it began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local celebrities get just 10 weeks with their professional partners to perfect their waltz, cha-cha and show dances ready for the big dance-off at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly will be held on Saturday, October 7

Lakelands’ most recent event in 2019 raised more than £63,000 and they are hoping to top that this year by getting as many people as they can to support their favourite couple.

This year is the tenth anniversary of Strictly Corby, and to mark the occasion there will be two shows.

The second strictly show will take place on Saturday, October 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lakelands said: “Due to the number of requests from the general public to buy tickets and because it's the 10th anniversary of Strictly Corby, we are now running a second Strictly event on the following evening Saturday 7th October.

"’Strictly Corby 2023 for the Community’ is open to the general public and not just the dancer's family and friends. These tickets can be purchased on our website now or from the hospice on Butland Road.”

This year’s line-up consists of:

- Julie Porter

- Aimee Ballantyne

- Terri Meechan

- David Ball

- Norman Sengooba

- Adam Cherry

- Stewart Docherty

- Ashley Wilson

Professional Latin and Ballroom dancer, Robin Windsor, known for his appearances in Strictly, will be making an appearance at the event as a celebrity judge.

Tickets for the event are £10 with under 12s costing £5 (under 12s tickets are only available to buy from the hospice reception).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book your tickets visit the Lakelands Hospice website. There will not be any general public ticket sale for the event on Friday, October 6.