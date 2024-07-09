Corby’s Lakelands Hospice Emporium forced to close until further notice following fire
The emporium, located in New Post Office Square, is a charity shop as well as a restaurant and café.
The fire was discovered on the morning of Thursday, June 27 when two of the volunteers arrived to open the store for the day.
While the fire was already out, a large amount of smoke was present.
The two volunteers received first aid and oxygen after suffering from smoke inhalation. Both are okay now having received treatment.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to reports of a fire at a premises at New Post Office Square in Corby shortly before 8am on June 27.
“Two appliances from Corby responded and crews discovered that the fire was out on arrival.
“Firefighters used fans to clear smoke out of the building and also assisted in administering first aid and oxygen to two people who were suffering from smoke inhalation, before they were left in the hands of medics.
“The cause of the fire was determined to most likely be accidental due to a faulty electrical appliance.”
The emporium had just received a much-needed refurbishment in April of this year.
It was officially opened in October 2007, six years after the day care hospice opened in 2001.
An eight-day project encompassed 112 volunteers who dedicated 568 hours between them.
Unfortunately much of that work has now been undone.
A spokesman for Lakelands Hospice said: “It started presumably first thing in the morning because our colleagues who open up at about 7.45 in the morning were met with all the smoke.
“Fortunately it wasn’t while we were open or in the middle of the night, which would’ve been both the two worst case scenarios really.
“Whether it had lit and put itself out, I’ve no idea. We’re lucky in one sense that it was in a bathroom that it started really because it could’ve been in a different location which might have been a different story. The damage is confined mostly to the two bathrooms.
“What’s happened is smoke has got all into the front of the shop and all but one of the storage spaces, so we’re going to lose between 80 per cent and 90 per cent of the stock due to smoke damage.
“We were lucky in the sense that one store room is okay and we’ve managed to save stock from that because it was sufficiently far away from the problem areas, so that’s at least something.”
The store will be closed until further notice and there is currently no time frame for when it will return.
The Lakelands Warehouse and Donation Station in St Marks Road on the St James industrial estate however remains open and is continuing to trade and accept donations.
They also do collections through their van service. To book a collection you can call them on 01536 206725 or email [email protected] and one of the team will contact you to arrange a day and time to suit you.
