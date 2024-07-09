Corby’s Lakelands Hospice Emporium forced to close until further notice following fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lakelands Hospice Emporium in Corby town centre has been forced to close after an early morning fire last week.

The emporium, located in New Post Office Square, is a charity shop as well as a restaurant and café.

The fire was discovered on the morning of Thursday, June 27 when two of the volunteers arrived to open the store for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the fire was already out, a large amount of smoke was present.

Lakelands Hospice Emporium

The two volunteers received first aid and oxygen after suffering from smoke inhalation. Both are okay now having received treatment.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to reports of a fire at a premises at New Post Office Square in Corby shortly before 8am on June 27.

“Two appliances from Corby responded and crews discovered that the fire was out on arrival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters used fans to clear smoke out of the building and also assisted in administering first aid and oxygen to two people who were suffering from smoke inhalation, before they were left in the hands of medics.

“The cause of the fire was determined to most likely be accidental due to a faulty electrical appliance.”

The emporium had just received a much-needed refurbishment in April of this year.

It was officially opened in October 2007, six years after the day care hospice opened in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An eight-day project encompassed 112 volunteers who dedicated 568 hours between them.

Unfortunately much of that work has now been undone.

A spokesman for Lakelands Hospice said: “It started presumably first thing in the morning because our colleagues who open up at about 7.45 in the morning were met with all the smoke.

“Fortunately it wasn’t while we were open or in the middle of the night, which would’ve been both the two worst case scenarios really.

“Whether it had lit and put itself out, I’ve no idea. We’re lucky in one sense that it was in a bathroom that it started really because it could’ve been in a different location which might have been a different story. The damage is confined mostly to the two bathrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What’s happened is smoke has got all into the front of the shop and all but one of the storage spaces, so we’re going to lose between 80 per cent and 90 per cent of the stock due to smoke damage.

“We were lucky in the sense that one store room is okay and we’ve managed to save stock from that because it was sufficiently far away from the problem areas, so that’s at least something.”

The store will be closed until further notice and there is currently no time frame for when it will return.

The Lakelands Warehouse and Donation Station in St Marks Road on the St James industrial estate however remains open and is continuing to trade and accept donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad