Corby’s Hooke Close saga continues as warehouse decision deferred until after court case

Resident’s of Corby’s Hooke Close celebrated a small victory last night after councillors voted to defer their decision on the non-material amendment made to the planning application of the controversial warehouse development on the Earlstrees industrial estate.

In February, residents of Hooke Close in Corby were bemused to find that their homes were beginning to be dwarfed by a massive new warehouse being built directly adjacent to their back gardens.

The most infuriating part for them though was the fact they had not been consulted as bungling council officers sent the letters to the wrong street.

Since then a review, conducted by NNC, has found that the planning application for the warehouse did not comply with the law.

However for Hooke Close residents this meant little as all they received was an apology from NNC’s leader, Cllr Jason Smithers.

In July, a non-material amendment application was made to the warehouse’s original planning application, which was granted in September 2022.

Proposed changes were to amend the internal finished floor level and changes to the eaves line and to the ridge height.

The finished floor level is 180mm taller, the eaves height is 18mm taller, and the ridge height is 160mm taller.

NNC consulted 144 adjoining residents in Hooke Close, Rockingham Road, Pascal Close and Earlstrees Road, together with Corby Town Council and the nearest adjoining industrial occupier.

In addition four site notices were placed in visible locations adjoining the application site, something the council failed to do with the initial planning application.

Objections and concerns were made by 34 residents, and these were carried over to the current application for consideration.

It was recommended by the lead case officer that the non-material amendment be granted but the application was presented to the planning committee because the senior planning officer thought it should be referred to them for reasons of public interest.

Residents of Hooke Close and Pascal Close attended the meeting, including Jamie Hume who spoke.

He said: “I and many other local residents have serious concerns.

“The council's own report into the original planning permission and as publicly reported has said that the original planning permission did not comply with the law.

“As I am sure the council and this committee are aware, the hearing has been set for the 5th and 6th of November at the Royal Courts of Justice and it is the positions of the residents and our legal counsel that we request that no decision is made on this application until after that hearing and a decision has been handed down by the courts.”

Cllr Mark Pengelly, who has been attempting to help residents throughout this saga, also spoke at the meeting.

He said: “The council admitted in full council that the plans did not comply with the law, so therefore allowing this to go forward tonight, you’re allowing something that could be deemed as being wrong in the High Court on the 5th and 6th of November.

“So the best thing today is to adjourn. Adjourn today’s decision until you know what’s going on at the High Court. That would be fairer for the people from Hooke Close because they’ve been dealt really bad by the council - I think we all have to admit that and the council have admitted it as well by forming the new planning committee where we’re looking at where things have gone wrong in the past, we’ve admitted things have gone wrong in the past and Hooke Close is one of the big ones.

“What I’m asking tonight is to adjourn today’s decision, put it to the future and make a decision then for the good people of Hooke Close who you’ve let down.”

James Wright, speaking on behalf of the developer, said: “This development was approved by officers at this council in 2022, with a proper assessment of the townscape and visual impact taken into account.

“Matters relating to the decision making process for that permission are not relevant to tonight’s application and it’s crucial that the committee is aware of that distinction.

“The proposed changes are still below the assessment undertaken in 2022. The changes are about the length of this pencil, representing a one per cent variance. The changes are so de minimis that they’re practically imperceptible both when looking at the building and on paper, as shown in figure two of the officers report.

“I’ve illustrated why these changes are non-material, the officers report agrees the changes are non-material. It is clearly correct for the committee to follow the officers recommendation and grant approval to this application.”

After the speakers were heard, members of the committee were invited to discuss the information put in front of them.

Committee members were repeatedly reminded that ‘lawful permission’ exists for the initial application and that only the facts in front of them should be considered with regard to making a decision.

Cllr Elliot Prentice moved a proposal to defer the decision. He said: “I do understand and appreciate the advice being given by legal but I’m still going to nag away at you here. It does seem to be a little bit short-sighted based on, in a month's time this could be removed by the court. It does maybe seem the sensible idea is to defer it until after that hearing.

“My suggestion is that we defer in anticipation of this court case going ahead. This has been a very publicised planning application that the council have gone wrong on and I think only fair to residents that we defer until after the court hearing.”

Cllr Keli Watts said: “I’ve got no problem at all with the fact that it’s a pencil’s height bigger, the problem I’ve got is I don’t want to be part of reinforcing a bad decision. I’d feel a lot better about holding my hand up in favour of this NMA once this court case is over, I think we owe it to the people of Hooke Close to say ‘let’s just see how this goes before we put our names to it.”

Cllr Willie Colquhoun said: “I would echo Cllr Watts’ sentiments there. This has been a complete fiasco from day one.

“What it’s done to the people of the Hooke Close area is blighted their lives, it’s devalued their properties and yet the developer continues to say ‘it’s only a pencil height’, a pencil height to these residents is quite significant because yet again it’s an attack on their lives.

"It shows a complete and utter disregard for the people and for this council and for NNC to have supported this all the way through is disgraceful.”

Following the committee's discussions, a vote was taken on whether or not to defer the application which passed.