Corby’s Grampian club quashes 'damaging' rumours that they will be closing in March

Corby’s Grampian club has quashed ‘damaging’ rumours that they will be closing in March.

They published a letter on their Facebook page this morning after weeks of rumours that the club would shut due to financial difficulties.

In the letter they said that the rumours are ‘extremely damaging and unhelpful with what the committee is trying to do to ensure the club is open for the foreseeable future’.

The Grampian in Corby

The letter acknowledges that the club is and will continue to be ‘members first’ but that since Covid and the cost of living crisis, the club has, like many other businesses, been trying to compete in a very difficult sector with increased energy bills and other costs.

They’ve asked their members to support the club in any way they can and also would like to hear from anyone who has ideas for entertainment that would attract members.

Grampian club secretary, Paul McKenna, said: "What we’re trying to do is get new ideas from people, what people want, and just to try and quell the fears of anybody and quash the rumours that are flying around the town.

“The members have got the right to ask us what’s going on, question us, bring the ideas, that’s what we’re trying to do, get people involved.

"We want to maintain that this goes forward, that the traditions of the Grampian club are still there.”

The letter reads:

“Dear members, firstly we would like to wish all members a very Happy New Year.

“Following weeks of speculation and rumours on FB (Facebook) that the club will be closing in March due to financial difficulties. These rumours are extremely damaging and unhelpful with what the committee is trying to do to ensure the club is open for the foreseeable future.

“The club is members first and always will be, however since Covid and the cost of living crisis we see ourselves in the same position as many other venues across the town, trying to compete in a very difficult sector, the Grampian has always been a not-for-profit organisation and any monies made are put back into the club. During the past year our monthly energy bills and other costs have increased exponentially and this in turn has needed the committee to act in ways to save money, some of which have been implemented, and we understand some of these have been unpopular but they are necessary to ensure cost savings.

“We are looking at ways to attract new members and customers by what we do with entertainment and hall hire for private functions. Please be reassured the club will always be a members club but in the same respect the members have to support us by using it. We do understand these are difficult times for families and households but without footfall the pressures are on the club as to how we pay bills, wages and other monies that go to running a massive club like the Grampian.

“Through 2024 we are looking at entertainment and what we think would attract members and the public to use the venue, we would also like to hear from members on any ideas they may have and encourage anyone that wishes to help and inject ideas please come and speak to us at the club. The Grampian will also look at ways of utilising certain days of the month the hall to attract private rental to bring income in to supplement our idea in 2024.

“This is now the time to support the club in anyway you can, please come and visit and lets make this a venue of choice.”