Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Corby’s Grampian Club has launched a £50,000 fundraising appeal as they fight to save the club.

Earlier this month the club issued a letter to members in which they detailed their current financial situation.

The club is facing severe financial difficulties, with their biggest outlay being for utilities which has now reached a £44,500 deficit – however, they are currently in a dispute with their energy supplier over this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the letter sent out by the committee, they’ve said they are surviving on a day-to-day basis and need an income of at least £20,000 per week but over the past three months, they are only averaging around £9,000 per week.

The Grampian in Corby

The letter reads: “As we do not have the luxury of having previous investments to draw on, as a committee we are calling on our members to work with us to save our club.

“We run the risk of the doors being closed on us, not through choice.”

They are asking members for help with ideas for raising funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their new accountant has also suggested they launch a GoFundMe page, which is now live in the hope of reaching their target of £50,000.

The ‘use it or lose it’ letter from the club, which supports the Scottish heritage of the town from becoming a new town, says: “The Grampian was formed in 1977 and opened to members in 1978.

"This club was the pinnacle club and was the heart of the town.

“We are asking that you share the GoFundMe page so it has the traction that the club deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To state the obvious, if we don’t use it, we will surely lose it.

“Again, we thank you for your continued support and hope, together we can save our club.”

Paul Mckenna, club secretary at The Grampian, told the Northants Telegraph: “We are basically doing week-to-week.

"We need in excess of £15,000 to £20,000 a week brought into the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why we’re looking at doing different non-members’ nights, people hiring out the suite, people hiring out the green, so that we can drive up that revenue.

“There was a thought that should we have approached and emailed and spoke to all the members because there was a quick solution - we’ve got over 2,000 members and if each member could afford to give £10 or £20, well you’ve either got £20,000 or £40,000 if all members agreed to that but the club is a community club, the club is for the town and further afield. So let the town and everybody know.

“We just felt there was a duty to our members that they got the information.”