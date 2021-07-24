Corby's George Street closures planned for safety measures to be installed

A tiger crossing is set to be installed on this section of road

Diversions will be in place in George Street as work gets under way to install a tiger crossing in an attempt to improve safety.

North Northamptonshire Council have proposed a raft of changes to the road after it continued to be used illegally by hundreds of motorists each day. George Street is designed only for the use of taxis and buses as well as those needing to access parking in Cardigan Place and Everest Lane but many others use it as a cut-through from one side of town for another, resulting in several accidents on the busy zebra crossing.

Although the new scheme has been heavily criticised by local taxi drivers, a tiger crossing will be installed at the Primark end of the road and improvements will be made to the wide zebra crossing between the pool and Corporation Street.

The existing crossing will be altered. Image: Kenny Moore.

This means that George Street will be closed tomorrow (Sunday, July 25) between 9am and 5pm from the Westcott Way roundabout to Cardigan Place with a diversion along Elizabeth Street in place.

On Monday (July 26) there will be a lane closure from George Street turning left into Westcott Way. Then at the end of the month there will be further overnight works.

Towards the end of August there will be 24-hour temporary traffic lights installed for two weeks