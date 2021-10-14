Corby's FREE firework spectacular returns to Boating Lake venue

Corby' s bonfire and fireworks display will return this year after last year’s cancellation due to the Covid pandemic.

Organised by North Northamptonshire Council the free event takes place on Friday, November 5, at the usual venue, focused on Corby Boating Lake.

The bonfire will be lit at 7pm with the firework display starting shortly after at 7.30pm.

Corby Fireworks display has been a popular free night out down the years

This year’s event will have a few changes with Covid safety in mind. People are being encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending and once at the site be will be encouraged to stick to social distancing, track and trace using on-site QR codes and wear a face covering, if they can.

The usual torchlight parade will not take place and neither will there be the usual funfair rides and food vendors.

Cllr Helen Howell, the council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that we are able to hold our fireworks spectacular and bonfire in Corby this year after not being able to do so in 2020.

“Bonfire Night is such a tradition in most people’s calendars = and it’s wonderful that we can provide this entertainment for families.”

The torchlight parade won't take place

Cllr Jason Smithers, leader of the council, said: “It’s great news that the event can go ahead, though we are instigating a number of measures and suggestions to make sure it’s as Covid-safe as possible.

“We’re not out of the pandemic yet but I’m delighted that we’ve been able to navigate a sensible approach to be able to host the event.”