Corby's former Village Inn redeveloped into a mixed-use commercial property with rooms available to rent

Rooms in an iconic old Corby pub have become available to rent as a mixed-use commercial property, following the closure of Smaki Neli.

The Village is now a premium commercial development situated in The Old Village.

Under new ownership, the former Village Inn has been completely redeveloped. The property has three spacious ground floor units along with seven first floor rooms.

The Village

They have Class E use, meaning the rooms can be used for a whole host of different businesses.

The rooms start from £100 per week but are being snapped up quickly. Four of the seven first floor rooms have already been taken.

The Village is being run by James Green, who owns the freehold of the building.

He said: “They’ve gone really, really quickly which is really positive.

A look inside The Village

“We’re trying to make a little community down there of businesses that kind of work together so to speak. Four out of the seven [upstairs units] have gone and we’re getting a real mix of businesses there.

“On the ground floor, hopefully we can attract some good businesses who’ll become part of that same community.”

The new development has taken over from Smaki Neli - Mish Mash Restaurant.

Smaki Neli opened just six months ago but the business announced on their Facebook page, in December, that the restaurant would be put out as a place for rent after the New Year.

One of the ground floor units at The Village

They said (translated by Facebook): “I sincerely thank everyone who was with us from the very beginning to create this place, from cleaning the walls in the kitchen, painting the slate boards, cleaning, decorating, arranging, analysing, preparing for the opening which was just like itself I dreamed Thanks to you.

“THANK YOU to every person for your support, for believing in my dream, for cheering me on when my faith was weak, for being with us when many people doubted, and above all supporting us in creating something that could have been timeless.

“We had a wonderful time at MishMash thanks to you.

“Mish Mash ends its short but intensive activity and what was there will stay in our hearts forever - it was Ours but above all your place.”

Contact The Village on 01536 506858 or email [email protected] to arrange a viewing if you are interested.

