Corby's first Starbucks throws open its doors to thirsty shoppers

The popular coffee shop opened at Phoenix Parkway today
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:01 GMT
The store was opened by Corby mayor Leanne Buckingham
The store was opened by Corby mayor Leanne Buckingham

Starbucks has opened its first Corby branch this morning on the Phoenix Parkway retail park.

The popular US brand has built a new unit between M&S and Asda which was opened by Corby mayor Leanne Buckingham today (Thursday, December 7.)

The store will be operated by franchisee Queensway, which has 26 other branches around the UK, and will employ 14 new members of staff.

The new Starbucks opened at Phoenix Parkway, Corby, this morning. Image: Starbucks / National World
The new Starbucks opened at Phoenix Parkway, Corby, this morning. Image: Starbucks / National World

Items from Starbucks’ holiday menu, including fan favourites toffee nut latte, gingerbread latte, eggnog latte and caramel waffle and the brand-new hazelnut crunch hot chocolate were all on the menu this morning.

Ellie Stevens, New Store Opening Manager at Queensway, said: “We are excited to open our new store and look forward to welcoming the Corby community. We are proud to have organised a raffle with our charity partner, The Autumn Centre, who provide daycare and dementia care to the community.

“To celebrate, we will be offering goody bags to the first 100 customers and a discount to the local businesses on the park for the first month.”

Customers can also order via the Starbucks UK App, via Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

14 new members of staff will be employed at the store.
14 new members of staff will be employed at the store.

Bruce Edmondson, Associate Director of Development at Peel Retail Parks, said: “We are delighted that Starbucks is opening in Corby, a fantastic addition to our retail park. I am sure that the offering will be very well received by the customers and prove very successful.”

The new store is open from 7am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am to 7pm on Sundays.

The nearest existing Starbucks is at nearby Weldon.