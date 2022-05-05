Corby's first Pride event and the return of the Spirit of Corby awards part of an exciting year ahead for the town council

Corby Town Council community engagement and events officers Alison McDaid (left) and Rachel Raj (right) along with town clerk Felicity Ryan (centre)

A range of fun events including the return of the Spirit of Corby awards and the Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting in Coronation Park are in the pipeline for the coming year.

Corby Town Council, which took over some functions from Corby Borough Council during last year’s local government reorganisation, has already put on a string of events during its first year despite being curtailed by Covid restrictions.

Now bigger plans are in the pipeline for the forthcoming year and future years which include the resurrection of the Spirit of Corby awards and the town’s first Pride celebration.

Cllr Seth Goddard at a town council collection for the foodbank and Afghan refugees held in September 2021

Town Clerk Felicity Ryan joined the council in October. She said: "The first event we put on was a market stall where we asked people what they wanted from their town council. We also asked for Foodbank donations and we just had such an incredible response.”

The council managed to get a welcome back post-Covid grant from the government and worked with the town centre owners to put on Christmas and mothers’ day crafting sessions.

They have also refurbished all the town’s shopmobility scooters that were scheme formerly managed by the TA centre staff. They will shortly be available for hire in the town centre.

Councillors marked Holocaust Memorial Day in January and have handed grants to local schemes including Integrated Cancer Therapies, the Community First Responders and the town’s community shed in the grounds of Woodsend Bowling Club.

Two new members of staff, Alison McDaid and Rachel Raj are now sharing the job of putting on the council’s events and engaging with the local community.

They are involved in bringing the knife angel to the town later this month and will be taking part in the Pole Fair on June 3 and the lighting of the town’s beacon in Coronation Park for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee the evening before, which will be done with the help of a choir and a bagpiper.

Cllr Anthony Dady will be acting as official Town Crier during the weekend.

Chairman of Corby Town Council Cllr Mark Pengelly said: “The town council costs the average Corby household £13.32 per year, which I think is good value for all these events.”

The town council has 17 members – all Labour – who were elected at the April 2021 ballot. The authority was set up to take on some functions of the former Corby Borough Council including community events and the mayoral civic duties. They also aim to take over the running of the town’s allotments, but some are currently in a sorry state.

There is also the chance for local organisations to apply to the council for small grants of up to £2,000 via this link.