The practice celebrated a decade in the town last Monday (January 8)

Corby’s first and only chiropractor celebrated 10 years of working in the town last week.

Monday, January 8, marked the 10th birthday of Corby Chiropractic that is run by Katie Clarke from Northampton.

In the past 10 years she has seen over 1,700 patients and the huge increase in the local population which has seen the demand for her services grow exponentially.

Katie Clarke

Katie said: “10 years has gone fast, and I’m still the only chiropractor in Corby. We could do with more for sure.

“I decided to settle in Corby because I’m from Northampton so I don’t live too far away and I knew Corby didn’t have a chiropractor and had never had one.

“Really between Market Harborough and Kettering there’s none and I have become very, very busy.

“I get probably 10 times more people wanting to get in to see me than I have capacity for.

Katie at work

“It’s a great problem for me to have, but not for the people of Corby. Since the pandemic in particular, patients' health needs have become more complex, requiring me to upskill my medical knowledge to help improve their overall health and not just their pain.

“I strive to keep continuing to improve my service over the next 10 years and beyond.”

Katie graduated with a master’s degree in Chiropractic from the University of Glamorgan (now the University of South Wales) in 2009.

She started the clinic in 2014. Initially setting up her business in Lakeside and Forest Gate surgeries, which gave her a great insight into how the wider health system works.

After six years working there she moved her practice to Rockingham Forest Wellbeing, where she works alongside a team of osteopaths, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals.

Katie added: “I love my job because I love dealing with patients. I love working in Corby. I love the people there, they’re so down to earth and it’s like a community, it’s really sweet, I like it a lot.”