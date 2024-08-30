Corby’s Fire Station open day promises event with fun filled activities for all to enjoy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corby Fire Station is hosting a fun filled open day tomorrow in aid of a charity that exists to help all serving and retired members of the UK's fire family.

The day will consist of activities for all to enjoy, a demonstration from the crew, raffles, face painting, refreshments and more.

The event starts at 10am and will finish at 4pm tomorrow (Saturday). Money raised on the day will go to The Fire Fighters Charity.

On the day, the fire crew will be doing a demonstration in the afternoon using the drill tower and an aerial appliance, and it will replicate the rescue of a person from height.

Corby Fire Station Open Day is being held on Saturday, August 31

Crew commander Darren Dexter, from Corby Blue Watch, said: “We are opening our gates at 10am and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the station.

“There’s a number of stalls to keep people entertained, but this is also an excellent opportunity to show the Corby community some of the work we do to help keep them safe.

“Our firefighters, with the help of the emergency services cadets, will be doing some drill exercises to show people how we would rescue someone from height, and our prevention twill also be on hand to give some key summer safety advice such as how to stay safe in and around the water.

“At the same time, we’ll be raising money for some very good causes within the fire family – everyone is welcome and we hope to see as many people as possible come along.”

The Fire Fighters Charity exists to help all serving and retired members of the UK's fire family to live healthier and happier.