Corby's favourite steam engine to benefit from Tesco books boost

Tesco staff hand over their cheque to Friends of S&L 14

Volunteers trying to breathe new life into Corby’s much-loved steam engine have been given a boost by a supermarket scheme.

Tesco in Corby collected and sold customers' second hand books in order to benefit a local cause – and they chose to hand over the money to the Friends of S&L Locomotive 14.

The campaign group wants to raise money to rejuvenate the former steelworks engine that sits in East Carlton Park.

After it was retired from the steelworks, it stood in West Glebe Park and was used by thousands of children as a piece of play equipment.

It has been neglected for many years but earlier this year, volunteers formed a group to try to give the little engine a new start.

They have already raised hundreds to put towards the restoration and students from Lodge Park Academy have also been on site pulling up weeds and tidying up the ground around the train.

Campaign chairman Mike Murray said: “We were delighted to find out that the staff at Tesco had chosen FoSL14 to benefit from the proceeds of their secondhand book sales. Hearing that many of the staff spoke of relatives who worked at the steelworks and on the locomotives reinforces how important the restoration of the engine is to the people of Corby. Raising £485 is incredible and this money will certainly help with the project.”