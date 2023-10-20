Corby’s Elizabeth Street re-opens after fire incident turns out to be false alarm
Elizabeth Street in Corby’s town centre has re-opened after fire incident turns out to be false alarm.
The road was closed from Stuart Road to the roundabout at Anne Street in both directions while Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the incident.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived at the scene and discovered what appeared to be smoke coming from a manhole. The road was closed so that further investigations could be carried out, but it was discovered this was a false alarm.
“The road has now been reopened and fire crews have returned to their stations, and we would like to thank people who were affected by the road closure for their patience while we investigated.”
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service took to social media to make people aware of the road closure and also to warn them to avoid the area due to traffic.