Corby’s MP, Tom Pursglove, visited the Company Shop to learn more about how families and businesses can benefit from the store’s unique offer.

Joining Marketing Director Adam King, Mr Pursglove was given a tour of the Corby shop, which is located on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate, and spoke with colleagues and members.

As one of his many visits to the store over the years, the MP was able to see first-hand the impact that it is having on the local community, particularly in today’s challenging economic climate.

Similarly, the visit provided an opportunity to discuss how more businesses across the region can be set to gain from the redistribution services available.

Company Shop Corby is part of the UK’s largest redistribution organisation, Company Shop Group.

The group works with retailers, manufacturers and brands including Ocado, Morrisons, Marks and Spencer, Nestlé, McCain, Iceland and Tesco, to stop perfectly good products from going to waste.

All the products sold within the store are in date and good to eat or use, but are deemed ‘surplus’ for a whole range of reasons including incorrect labelling, discontinued or rebranded packaging or over production.

By providing members with access to products at up 50 per cent off the normal retail price, the store helps to stretch hard-working family budgets whilst tackling food waste and environmental damage.

With average food prices continuing to soar nationally, this provides an important lifeline for local families. Last year alone, Corby shoppers collectively saved more than £4,832,339 by shopping at Company Shop and helped save 1,892 tonnes of surplus food from going to waste.

The pair also discussed how more local businesses can benefit from the group’s offer, with a commitment to encourage even more organisations to divert their surplus stock through the national redistribution network.

In doing so, local businesses will receive greater economic, social and environmental benefits on otherwise costly waste streams, with the industry having received a financial return of £39 million for surplus in 2022.

Membership to Company Shop Corby is open to those working in the NHS, care and emergency services, social care, prison services, British Armed Forces, the FMCG supply chain and employees and volunteers for registered charities.

Those on means-tested benefits can also benefit from membership, which is free and can be accessed at Company Shop Group’s website.

Mr Pursglove said: “It was great to visit the Company Shop in Corby last week, who support those working in the food manufacturing supply chain, as well as those in social care, NHS emergency services and the British Armed Forces. They also support people working in the charity sector and that are receiving means-tested benefits.

“It was fascinating to see how their model aims to help those who might need a little extra support, with a huge number of their members saying Company Shop's services have improved their daily living.

“What's more is, through their exciting partnership with Biffa, Company Shop has been able to tackle the huge issue of food waste head on, within their organisation taking a huge step towards adopting a sustainable and innovative approach to surplus management, and genuine industry collaboration, diverting food away from going to landfill and putting it to far better use. Very interesting stuff and I look forward to working with Company Shop in the future.”

Adam King, Marketing Director at Company Shop Group, said: “It was excellent to meet with Mr Pursglove and to share the many ways in which we are working to support families and businesses across the local area.

“He has been a key supporter of Company Shop Corby for many years, and so it was great to also welcome him back into store where he could speak with our colleagues and members.

“We know this continues to be a challenging time for families financially, and so we are encouraging as many people as possible to the most of membership opportunities.