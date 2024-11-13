Corby's Christmas market and tree switch-on - all the details you need ahead of this year's festivities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown to Christmas will officially begin in Corby when Corby Town Council and Willow Place Shopping host their Christmas market and tree switch-on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 3pm to 8pm on Friday, November 29, James Ashworth VC Square and Corporation Street will be hosting up to 40 trade stalls offering a host of seasonal present ideas including food, drink, clothes and hand-made gifts.

At 5pm, special guests Corby youngsters Freddie and Florrie Bark from the Be More Fab charity will be switching on the Christmas tree lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be entertainment with performances from the Chordless Corby choir and Corby Amateur Theatrical Society.

The countdown to Christmas starts in Corby on November 29

Santa and his sleigh will pay a visit thanks to Corby Lions and Massive Hits Radio will be compering and playing festive favourites.

Corby Library in the Cube will be having a family craft workshop between 4pm and 5pm, there’s decoration making with Made With Many, stilt-walkers will be spreading the Christmas spirit and nearby restaurants Hector’s and Paletto Lounge will be serving mulled wine.

Cllr Mark Pengelly, Corby Town Council leader, said: “Last year’s Christmas Market event proved popular with locals and visitors and we’re hoping for the same this year to help get everyone in the festive spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s great to be working in partnership with Willow Place to support local traders and fantastic to be welcoming Freddie and Florrie Bark from Be More Fab to switch on our Christmas tree lights.”

Corby Town Council has thanked the following for their support for this year’s event: Willow Place and Corby Town Shopping, North Northants Council, The Core, Corby Amateur Theatrical Society, Corby Lions, Made with Many and Massive Hits Radio.