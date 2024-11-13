Corby's Christmas market and tree switch-on - all the details you need ahead of this year's festivities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From 3pm to 8pm on Friday, November 29, James Ashworth VC Square and Corporation Street will be hosting up to 40 trade stalls offering a host of seasonal present ideas including food, drink, clothes and hand-made gifts.
At 5pm, special guests Corby youngsters Freddie and Florrie Bark from the Be More Fab charity will be switching on the Christmas tree lights.
There will also be entertainment with performances from the Chordless Corby choir and Corby Amateur Theatrical Society.
Santa and his sleigh will pay a visit thanks to Corby Lions and Massive Hits Radio will be compering and playing festive favourites.
Corby Library in the Cube will be having a family craft workshop between 4pm and 5pm, there’s decoration making with Made With Many, stilt-walkers will be spreading the Christmas spirit and nearby restaurants Hector’s and Paletto Lounge will be serving mulled wine.
Cllr Mark Pengelly, Corby Town Council leader, said: “Last year’s Christmas Market event proved popular with locals and visitors and we’re hoping for the same this year to help get everyone in the festive spirit.
"It’s great to be working in partnership with Willow Place to support local traders and fantastic to be welcoming Freddie and Florrie Bark from Be More Fab to switch on our Christmas tree lights.”
Corby Town Council has thanked the following for their support for this year’s event: Willow Place and Corby Town Shopping, North Northants Council, The Core, Corby Amateur Theatrical Society, Corby Lions, Made with Many and Massive Hits Radio.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.