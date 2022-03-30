Corby's Chris proud as he's honoured at national volunteer awards

The chairman of Corby Town Table Tennis Club has been recognised at a national event for his countless hours of volunteering.

Chris Haynes made the final three in the men’s volunteer of the year category at the Pride of Table Tennis Awards, an annual celebration of those who give up their time and make a positive impact on people’s lives.

He was nominated for his work as chairman at the club, where he kept members engaged throughout the lockdown with quizzes on Zoom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Haynes (left) with fellow runner-up Tajudeen Alao (right) and winner Chris Beckley (centre). Credit: Michael Loveder

Chris has also generated vital sponsorship for the club and assisted with coaching youngsters at their Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre home.

He was announced as a runner-up to winner Chris Beckley from the Central London Table Tennis League at a centenary gala dinner in Nottingham, where the National Championships were held, on Sunday (March 27).

Chris said: “Volunteering for Corby Town Table Tennis Club is an absolute pleasure. It gives me the opportunity to help develop the club, the playing environment and our members.

"I am just one of a great team that all help run the club on a completely voluntary basis and it was an absolute privilege to be nominated for the Table Tennis England (TTE) Pride of Table Tennis Awards.

“When I was told I was shortlisted to the final three I was just amazed and the comments of support I received were overwhelming.

“The day hosted by TTE at the National Championships was a real treat to be part of and the gala dinner an excellent event. Although I did not win the outright prize I am incredibly proud to have been recognised at a national level for the work I do for the club.

"To be told by so many that my time has a positive impact is heartwarming.

“It's great to be part of a grassroots community club and supported by equally great people and local businesses alike.”