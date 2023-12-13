The school, which is part of the Brooke Weston Trust, was inspected over two days last month

Corby’s Brooke Weston Academy has been awarded a rating of ‘good’ after its first Ofsted inspection in 12 years.

The school, which is part of Brooke Weston Trust, was inspected over two days last month (November 7 and 8).

They achieved ‘outstanding’ in two of the assessment areas and ‘good’ in the remaining three.

Principal Shaun Strydom and students from Brooke Weston Academy

This school was last inspected 12 years ago in 2011 and was then judged to be outstanding under a previous inspection framework. From then until November 2020 the school was exempted by law from routine inspection, so there has been a longer gap than usual between graded inspections.

Judgements in the new report are based on the current inspection framework and also reflect changes that may have happened at any point since the last graded inspection.

Shaun Strydom, principal of Brooke Weston Academy, said: “I am very proud of the outcome of this inspection, particularly in light of the changes made to the Ofsted inspection framework over the past 12 years. The findings make it evident that we are a school that wants the very best for each and every pupil.

“I would like to thank my staff and colleagues from Brooke Weston Trust for continually supporting our endeavour to provide an exceptional educational experience, whilst upholding the high standards that make us the school we are today, that I’m so very proud to lead.

“We are pleased that inspectors only highlighted one area of improvement. This related to ensuring consistent approaches to assessing student knowledge, an area we are aware of and currently working hard to develop.

“We are encouraged and energised to keep improving and regain the ‘outstanding’ rating that we were so close to reaching are more than capable of achieving.”

Inspectors carried out deep dives in English, mathematics, science, art and design and modern foreign languages.

For each deep dive inspectors held discussions about the curriculum, visited a sample of lessons, spoke to teachers, spoke to some pupils about their learning and looked at samples of pupils’ work.

Overall the inspectors found the school to be highly effective with outstanding features, including its sixth form provision and its approach to the personal development of its students.

The report praised the school in all areas, from the quality of education provided to the behaviour and attitudes of students, to the leadership and management.

Impressed inspectors noted that the vast majority of pupils enjoy their time at the school, valuing the “warm and professional relationships they have with their teachers”.

The report found that “staff share consistently high expectations with pupils regarding behaviour” and that the vast majority of pupils are polite, keen to succeed and behave well.

The school was found to be “calm and purposeful” with behavioural issues resolved swiftly and effectively.

The extensive enrichment programme was held up as “exemplary” – enabling pupils to develop their talents and interests, including leadership responsibilities.

Feedback from parents echoed the positive sentiments of the inspectors, noting that parents appreciate the school culture of high aspirations.

The curriculum was praised for being broad and ambitious, English Baccalaureate centred, with key concepts presented well and with regular opportunities for learning reinforcement.

The report outlined what the school must do to improve and work towards regaining its ‘outstanding’ status.

In the report it was highlighted that some teachers do not always check pupils’ understanding well enough, meaning that a small number of pupils do not have secure prior knowledge when they meet new content.

The report said: “The school should ensure that all teachers use formative assessment consistently well so that pupils are fully ready for new curriculum content.”

Dr Andrew Campbell, chief executive officer of the Brooke Weston Trust, said: “I continue to be incredibly proud of everyone at Brooke Weston Academy. Shaun and his team work tirelessly to provide an exceptional education for the entire school community and they are a credit to our trust.

“I’m excited about the fantastic work being planned to further improve this wonderful school. It sums up the culture across our organisation: high expectations, working together and ambition for all. A bright future awaits everyone at Brooke Weston Academy.”