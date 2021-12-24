Corby's annual Santa Walk bring festive cheer for another year to children's ward

They've arrived!

An annual fundraiser that provides gifts and care packs for kids, staff and families on Kettering General Hospital's Skylark Ward has taken place again today (Friday, December 24)

Run by the Charity Pot, a fund set up by Corby pubs that raises thousands each year for good causes, the walk sees pub landlords, regulars and their pals trek from The Clansman on the Danesholme Estate all the way to KGH.

They usually take presents with them but this year, because of Covid restrictions, they had to quarantine the gifts at KGH for ten days. They decided to do the sponsored walk anyway and, dressed as festive characters, took to the back roads this morning for their festive ten-mile trek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Santa Walk leaves The Clansman this morning

The event is organised by Clansman landlord Cliff Morton and has been running for six years. Cliff said: “We came up with the idea about six years ago of supporting the amazing staff at Skylark Ward who do so much to support local children and their families during difficult times.

“Some of our regulars have had children who have needed the ward’s support and lots of my friends have too. It has become a bit of a Christmas tradition.

"I steer the ship but it's the crew and the people who support the Charity Pot that make it sail.

"The staff at the Skylark Ward do an amazing job and so many of them go above and beyond the call of duty."

The group makes its way across the A43

Simmi Naidu, Head of Nursing for Paediatric Services at KGH, said: “On behalf of all the staff and children on Skylark a massive thank you to Cliff and his team for all the work they do throughout the year raising money for Skylark.

"This money helps us provide support for so many families and children. Purchasing the little wishes for children with life limiting conditions means we get to work with our families to create special memories for that child and family. Without Cliff and his team, we would not be able to do this.”