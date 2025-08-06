Corby's Adrenaline Alley teams up with global scooter brand in huge new sponsorship deal

Corby-based charity Adrenaline Alley has announced a new sponsorship deal with international scooter brand Blunt Scooters in a move set to further boost the UK scooter scene and support the charity’s continued growth.

Since Adrenaline Alley was founded in 2002, the venue has become one of the world’s most iconic skateparks and is the largest skatepark in Europe.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organisations, aligning a world-renowned brand with a grassroots charity that has become a global hub for the action sports community.

Blunt Scooters, known worldwide for their innovation and quality in the scooter industry, will be providing support to Adrenaline Alley as part of their ongoing commitment to developing the sport in the UK.

Not only will they be supporting the facility as a charity, but Adrenaline Alley’s hire equipment will also be getting a major upgrade to include a series of top-tier Blunt Scooters.

In addition, Blunt will be boosting Adrenaline Alley’s increasingly popular events by supplying high-end scooter gear for prize pools.

In return, the brand will benefit from exclusive visibility throughout the Corby facility, including branded ramps, signage and digital features across Adrenaline Alley’s online and on-site platforms.

Mandy Young MBE DL, co-founder and CEO of Adrenaline Alley, said: “It’s a real privilege to be partnering with Blunt Scooters and we’re incredibly grateful for their support.

"Blunt is a leading name in the scooter world and having them on board is a great step forward for us as a charity and as a facility.

“Over the years, we’ve seen an incredible rise in scooter riders visiting Adrenaline Alley and it’s been amazing to witness the sport’s rapid evolution.

"As we continue striving to deliver the best possible experience for all our visitors, collaborations like this create real opportunities for growth and impact.

“A perfect example is the addition of brand-new Blunt scooters to our hire fleet.

"This means that newcomers trying scootering for the first time will have an unmatched introduction to the sport, riding high-quality equipment in a world-class facility.

"We couldn’t ask for a better way to support the next generation of riders.”

Grant Rigby, brand manager at Blunt Scooters, said: “All of us at Blunt Scooters are excited to be in partnership with Adrenaline Alley, a mecca for scooter riders around the world.

"Pushing the limits of the sport with top level facilities for pro riders and the younger riders to progress.”

Since it was founded 23 years ago, Adrenaline Alley operates as a registered charity that provides people with a safe, inclusive and inspiring space to engage in action sports.

The facility attracts riders from across the globe, drawing more than 85,000 visitors annually and playing a crucial role in the development of action sports

talent.

This new chapter represents not just a sponsorship, but a shared vision to elevate the sport of scootering while empowering the next generation of riders.

Adrenaline Alley is located in Priors Haw Road in Corby and covers a six-acre site with more than 120,000 ft2 of ramp areas.

It is a registered charity trading as a social enterprise that relies on revenue to remain sustainable.