Corby’s Adrenaline Alley plays host to Spanish national under-23 BMX freestyle team
Corby’s Adrenaline Alley played host to the Spanish national under-23 BMX freestyle team last week for a four-day training stint.
The six riders were keen to progress their skills at the same facility Team GB’s Charlotte Worthington (Olympic Gold Medallist) and Declan Brooks (Olympic Bronze Medallist) trained at before winning their medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Despite Spain boasting some exceptional skateparks, it was deemed that a trip to Adrenaline Alley was more than worth it.
Spanning six acres, the skatepark stands as Europe’s largest and has continuously developed over the years to set the standard as a world-leading facility.
Serving as the primary training hub for the Great British BMX freestyle team, Adrenaline Alley also attracts a growing number of international action sports athletes from around the globe.
Alejandro Alcojor, Spain’s BMX freestyle team coach, said: “It is a pleasure to be enjoying ourselves here, and above all learning.
“The facilities are great, there are all sizes of ramps, and this has allowed us to work towards the world cups. There are also ramps with soft landings for practising tricks that may be a bit riskier. We are delighted to be here and having a lot of fun.”
Spanish team rider, Nicolás Mingorance, said: “We can practice lots of tricks that we are not able to practice at other skateparks. We are also comfortable here because it’s wooden, so it is more like the ramps at competitions.
“I hope we can return because we are really enjoying being here. Many thanks to the federation for bringing us and being able to keep us moving forward.”
Mandy Young MBE DL, Adrenaline Alley’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “Being acknowledged as a global hub for action sports, particularly by national teams from other countries, is a true honour.
“Reflecting on the journey from our humble beginnings over two decades ago, it’s truly remarkable how far we’ve come. Today, we are not only attracting thousands of visitors from across the nation, but we’re also witnessing a growing number of riders and skaters making the journey to us from around the world.”