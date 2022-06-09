Corby's Adrenaline Alley begins third term of balance bike club for infants

Corby’s Adrenaline Alley now offers balance bike clubs for children aged between two and six.

The clubs are socially interactive and build confidence to provide children with a good starting point as future riders.

Community coaching manager, Carne Webb, said: “It’s the perfect starting point for children who can’t use a pedal bike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Adrenaline Alley Balance Bike Club session in action

“We work on their balance, agility, coordination and confidence but ultimately they’re there to have some fun.

“Seeing them start with no balance to then being able to go on the ramps is brilliant.”

Each session lasts an hour and takes place outside of Adrenaline Alley’s public opening hours every Monday and Tuesday during the Northamptonshire school term time.

If your child does not own a balance bike or safety wear don’t worry – Adrenaline Alley provide all equipment for a £1 hire fee per item, per session.