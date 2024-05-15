Corby youth club dedicates time to cleaning up the town's streets
This week's session at Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub was all about looking after the town and ‘doing our bit’.
Susanne Cunningham, Lynzi Ingram and Leeanne Tutty run the club and they regularly use the areas around the youth club in Gainsborough Road and wanted to get the children involved in a clean-up project.
A club spokesman said: “We were out and about on the areas we use weekly, litter picking. We feel the kids should understand the importance of keeping our town clean and tidy, and take some responsibility for their rubbish by letting them get stuck in.
“We would like to thank Corby Wombles who do a fantastic job of keeping Corby clean. They have donated some equipment for us to use weekly, so the kids can take pride in their youth club.
“Think we can all agree this is a great project which teaches the kids responsibility and helps them make better decisions when throwing away rubbish.
“Well done to everyone who took part, it really was a team effort and the participants all received a reward.”
Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub is a busy club with more than 40 children each week and those running the club like to get them involved in as many projects as they can to build confidence and try new things in a safe setting.
Susanne, Lynzi and Leeanne said they would like to thank all the volunteers who turn up each week and help out.
