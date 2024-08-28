Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A youth club in Corby has celebrated its second anniversary with a party for members and volunteers.

Tuesday night’s celebration (August 27) marked two years of Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub with more than 50 children and young people attending an action-packed evening at the youth club.

Thanks to support and sponsorship from local businesses, partygoers enjoyed an array of activities and refreshments of hotdogs, drinks and cakes.

Susanne Cunningham, Lynzi Ingram and Leeanne Tutty, who run the club, work tirelessly behind the scenes helped by volunteers who dedicate their time each week.

A spokesman for the club said: “We would love to keep the club a success and see another year through, we can only do this with the help and support of the local community and the generosity of the youth club parents.

"We would also like to thank all of the companies involved in making tonight happen, Gracious Events who provide the club with all the party balloons and supplies for each of our occasions, Corby Homeless Project who regularly donate fresh fruit, cakes and crisps, AJs Bouncy Castle Hire always do us a good deal on equipment, and Sarah's Threads and Inks for our staff tops and giving us a great discount.

“Our sponsors for our staff shirts are Platinum Plastering and Big B's Ice Cream, both local businesses which paid for our uniforms.

"Here's to another year.”

Activities included a bouncy castle, a penalty shootout, a giant dartboard, a lucky dip, hook a duck, glitter tattoos, prime or slime, and spin the wheel.

The club raised £100 from the game stalls for running costs and a Halloween event.