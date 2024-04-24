Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A youth club in Corby came together to celebrate St George’s Day.

Hazel Leys Happening Youth Club flew flags and took part in themed activities and games for the occasion yesterday (Tuesday, April 23).

Susanne Cunningham, Lindsay Ingram and Leeanne Tutty run the club and believe that children should enjoy the occasion while learning about the heritage of the country they live in.

A club spokesman said: “We hung some bunting, flew our flags and took part in some themed activities and games for the occasion.

“We like to embrace all nationalities and celebrations when they arise as we are a diverse club.”

The club is run by a team of 10 volunteers who give their time and dedication each week to keep the club running.

They rely on sponsorship and donations to keep the club running.

The spokesman said: “We would like to thank our two sponsors, Platinum Plastering and Big B's ice cream as we model our new uniform tops with their logos on show. Two great local businesses who value our work within the community.

“The Corby homeless project donate food items most weeks to enable us to provide the children with fruit and other snacks, which we give out for free to tackle food poverty or turn into food activities where the children can get involved and be creative.

“We've also received Christmas food hampers from St Paul’s Church Corby and The Chapel Gym, who have helped many of our families at a vulnerable time.

“We have young adults completing their Princes' Trust and work experience with us, which is always a beneficial experience for everyone involved.”

The club will be celebrating its second anniversary this year for which they’ll be having a party to celebrate.

The spokesman said: “It marks a milestone for the team and proves our hard work and dedication is paying off with a bustling club each week running at a minimum of 35 children. Providing a safe environment for children to socialise, try different activities and be part of the local community.”