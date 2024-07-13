Corby would-be-robber back behind bars after trying to steal motorbike

Connor Mark Brian Campion from Corby has been jailed. Image: Northants Police / National World

A repeat offender from Corby has been given a long jail term after trying to rob a motorbike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Campion, of Sutherland Road, Corby admitted an offence of robbery and possession of a knife after a jury had been sworn in at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week.

The 32-year-old had been due to stand trial on a string of charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During one incident in Sutherland Road on January 14 this year, he was said to have robbed £50 from a man while wielding a knife. On the same day he went to the hamlet of Saxby in Leicestershire where he attempted to rob a victim of a motorbike, again while carrying a knife.

Campion admitted the Saxby incident on the day of trial and the Corby robbery and knife possession were left to lie on file.

The defendant has a long history of driving and violence offences on his record.

He was jailed for four years and eight months.