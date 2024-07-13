Corby would-be-robber back behind bars after trying to steal motorbike

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Connor Mark Brian Campion from Corby has been jailed. Image: Northants Police / National World
Connor Mark Brian Campion from Corby has been jailed. Image: Northants Police / National World
A repeat offender from Corby has been given a long jail term after trying to rob a motorbike.

Connor Campion, of Sutherland Road, Corby admitted an offence of robbery and possession of a knife after a jury had been sworn in at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week.

The 32-year-old had been due to stand trial on a string of charges.

During one incident in Sutherland Road on January 14 this year, he was said to have robbed £50 from a man while wielding a knife. On the same day he went to the hamlet of Saxby in Leicestershire where he attempted to rob a victim of a motorbike, again while carrying a knife.

Campion admitted the Saxby incident on the day of trial and the Corby robbery and knife possession were left to lie on file.

The defendant has a long history of driving and violence offences on his record.

He was jailed for four years and eight months.

