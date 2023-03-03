Corby World Book Day sees pupils take tea with the Mad Hatter and join Alice in Wonderland

Kingswood Primary Academy staff and pupils held a Mad Hatter’s tea party

Pupils and staff at one Corby school swapped traditional lessons for a day down the rabbit hole as the whole school was transformed into Wonderland.

As part of World Book Day, all 210 Kingswood Primary Academy students were treated to a Mad Hatter’s tea party and storytime assembly.

Pupils in fancy dress tucked into toast and cakes served by teaching staff dressed as playing cards to the shouts of ‘off with their heads’.

Cheshire Cat for the day, Lauren Connachie, English lead, shared storytelling duties with acting principal Kerry Langley.

Ms Connachie said: “We really try to make it immersive so everyone can join in. World Book Day does make a difference. Older children choose books to read to the younger ones.

"We love it. Last year we did Harry Potter, this year was Alice in Wonderland. I’m not sure what is next year – this school is a bit crazy!”

