Corby worker needs help after theft of electric bike

A Corby man dependent on his electric bike to get to work is appealing for information after it was stolen from Corby’s town centre.

Ariel Aldea had parked his green and black £550 EasyTry e-bike in front of Shipleys in Corporation Street on Friday night (April 8) at 11.45pm.

When he went to collect it on Saturday morning at 4am (April 9), the bike was gone.

Mr Aldea’s sister, Lheyha, said: “He’s so upset, it’s his only way to get to work – he can’t drive and it’s too far to walk.

"That’s the fifth bike he’s had stolen from the town centre. If you happen to see this electric bike or if someone selling this, please let me know.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000201731.”