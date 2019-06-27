Corby woods make reading tree-mendous fun

If you go down to the woods today you’re sure of a big surprise - as 270 school children found out on a school trip to Corby’s Thoroughsale Woods.

The Year 5 students were taking part in an novel approach to encourage pupils to read - a literacy-based treasure hunt.

Pupils from Corby Primary Academy orienteering

Marking Get Caught Reading, a nationwide campaign to promote the fun of reading books for all ages, Greenwood Academies Trust (GAT) organised the orienteering challenge.

Six of the eight GAT-run Corby schools took advantage of the woodland activity, hunting for clues.

Children split into teams and were given a map and a series questions relating to 12 reading tasks located around the woods.

Event organiser Martin Smith, senior advisor for academic resilience at GAT, said: “It’s a cunning way of engaging everyone in reading in an outdoor setting.

Pupils from Corby Primary Academy orienteering

“Children sometimes who are struggling will. find reading in other settings is a good way encouraging them.

“They have to work in teams and this will help them become independent learners.

“I’m really pleased with how it’s gone.

“Just seeing the happy faces of the children is great.”

Pupils from Corby Primary Academy orienteering

Year 5 students from Corby Primary Academy took part in one of the hour-long sessions.

Kelly Gregory, literacy lead for the academy, said: “I love it that the children are thoroughly engaged answering the questions.

“We don’t often use what’s around us like the woods and it’s a lovely opportunity to cover lots of areas of the curriculum - all whilst using team work.”

10-year-old Dylan Hibbs said: “It’s been great fun.

“I’ve learned map reading and finding clues - our team did great.”

Other GAT academies who took part were Hazel Leys, Kingswood Primary, Danesholme Junior, Studfall Junior and Rushden Primary.