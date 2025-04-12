Corby woodland remains taped off after 17-year-old boy seriously assaulted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A large section of Corby woodland remains taped off after an incident in which a 17-year-old boy was seriously assaulted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Westcott Way just after 4.30pm yesterday (April 11) when the teenager sustained ‘serious injuries’.

Forensics officers visited the scene in Hazel Wood, bordered by Wescott Way and Jubilee Avenue, yesterday but stopped when light faded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evidence collecting will resume today from the area that contains woodland paths, meadows and thickets.

Wescott Way, police cordon after incident in woods when a 17-year-old boy was seriously assaulted / National World

Dog walkers, joggers and commuters on foot were directed to use other paths away from the cordon.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Corby.

“Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can do this by calling 101, ringing Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/ro.”

Wescott Way, police cordon after incident in woods when a 17-year-old boy was seriously assaulted / National World

Quote incident number 25000210446 when passing on any information.

The spokeswoman added: “Extra police patrols will be taking place in the area to reassure the local community and anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help.”