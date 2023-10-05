Corby woman who works for Cambridge Weight Plan wins DSA Social Seller of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Corby woman who works for Cambridge Weight Plan was among the winners at the Direct Selling Association’s Stars of Direct Selling Awards 2023.

The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, along with other leaders in the industry, were invited to last month’s awards bash.

The awards acknowledge and celebrate excellence in direct selling.

Congratulations to Maria Simpson of Corby!

This year the Corby-based company was extremely proud to have nominees in four categories: Direct Selling Social Seller of the Year, Direct Selling Community Star of the Year, DSA Direct Seller of the Year and DSA Direct Seller of the Year Ireland.

And it was a clean sweep for The 1:1 Diet team with a winner in each category.

The firm said: “This is testament to the incredible dedication, determination and consistency shown day in, day out by our amazing consultants.

"To have nominees in four categories is an achievement in itself.

"To have a winner in four categories is superb.”

Maria Simpson of Corby was winner of the DSA Social Seller of the Year.

This award recognises a direct seller who has truly embraced social selling, both online and offline.

Maria's drive to succeed stems from her desire to support her family, while also being a present mum.

Maria said: “Alongside the flexibility and financial freedom to be able to have some amazing holidays and days out together as a family, the time this business has given me throughout their early years in education I will eternally be grateful for.”

Lisa Maidment was awarded winner of the DSA Community Star of the Year for her efforts in making a difference in her community by dedicating her time and support alongside her direct selling business.

Lisa runs a charity alongside her The 1:1 Diet business.

She said: “I just love my business, and the flexibility of it has enabled me to run my charity without impacting my earnings and ability to fully support my family.”

Gemma Renwick was crowned this year’s DSA Direct Seller of the Year for The 1:1 Diet UK.

Gemma was nominated for this award because it recognizes the direct seller who is an award-winning seller and epitomizes the industry.

Through being a consultant with The 1:1 Diet, Gemma has been able to take her family on incredible holidays, set her children up with savings, overpaid on the mortgage, and is on track to be mortgage-free before she and her husband turn 50.

She said: “It's been incredibly life-changing in so many ways, and I thank my lucky stars I decided to lose weight all those years ago and give this business a go.”

Auntie and niece duo Carol and Tracy Cotter were winners of the DSA Direct Sellers of the Year for The 1:1 Diet Ireland.

Carol and Tracy said: “Direct selling is a great opportunity for anyone who cannot commit to regular rigid employment or wants additional income.”

Angela Harrison, head of sales at The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, said: “As proud members of the DSA, for so many of our team to be recognised, is simply outstanding.