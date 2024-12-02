Corby woman wanted by police in connection with investigation

A photograph has been released of a Corby woman wanted by police in connection with an investigation.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the location of 35-year-old Charlene Webb, who has links to Corby.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to Webb in connection with an investigation into the aggravated taking of a vehicle which occurred in the town in March 2022.

“Anyone who has seen Webb or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

“Please quote incident number 22000143962 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”