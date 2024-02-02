Corby woman set to brave the shave to raise money for Lakelands in honour of her late sister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Corby will be braving the shave to raise money for Lakelands Hospice in honour of her late sister who passed away after a battle with cancer.

The fundraising event will take place at Tucker's Catering this weekend (Sunday, February 4).

Catherine Salmon organised the event after finding out that her sister Beverley Mitchell was due for another round of chemotherapy which would likely cause her to lose her hair again.

Catherine Salmon with her sister Beverley Mitchell at the hospital

Unfortunately, Beverley sadly passed away unexpectedly this week.

Catherine will still be braving the shave in order to raise money and awareness of cancer and Lakelands Hospice.

Catherine said: “Beverley was due to go there [Lakelands] and have her first visit this Thursday. I went in to see them and they’ve emailed me and they’ve kept in touch with me, they’re just really supportive and not just for that person who’s going through cancer but for the family around you as well.”

Beverley was told in June 2022 that she had stage 3C cancer. Following on from having an hysterectomy in December 2022 she and her family had hoped all was okay but it was in her spine, and it had now spread to her jaw.

Beverley and her grandchildren (top-left), Beverley and her partner Andy (top-right), Beverley and her children (bottom-left), and Beverley with her best friend of over 40 years (bottom-right)

Catherine said: “Her first rounds of chemo made her lose her hair then it started growing back but the next chemo would be weekly and there was a high chance she would lose her hair again. so I wanted to show her my support by going to brave the shave.”

At the time Catherine organised this, Beverley had no idea that she had planned this with help from her hairdresser Rachel Messer but in the lead up to the event she told Beverley in order to show her how much support she had received.

An initial target of £1,000 was set but she’s had to keep raising this due to the generosity of family, friends and people in the community. The total currently sits at £1,210.

Beverley’s workplace, Tucker’s, have been very supportive during this time and on the day of the shave they’re going to donating all of their proceeds to Catherine’s donation pot.