Corby woman Nikki Martin appears in court on GBH charge
She has been charged with grievous bodily harm against a female victim
A Corby woman charged with a section 20 grievous bodily harm offence has appeared in court.
Nikki Martin of Thorn Court on the Beanfield Estate, stands accused of maliciously wounding a female victim during an incident in Corby on July 16 last year.
The 33-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month to deny the charge and was bailed to appear for trial on December 12 at the same court.