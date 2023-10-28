News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Corby woman Nikki Martin appears in court on GBH charge

She has been charged with grievous bodily harm against a female victim
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 28th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Northampton Magistrates' Court

A Corby woman charged with a section 20 grievous bodily harm offence has appeared in court.

Nikki Martin of Thorn Court on the Beanfield Estate, stands accused of maliciously wounding a female victim during an incident in Corby on July 16 last year.

The 33-year-old appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month to deny the charge and was bailed to appear for trial on December 12 at the same court.