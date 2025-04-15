Corby woman named Northamptonshire's kindest resident by Rushden Lakes
To celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17, the shopping and leisure destination set out to recognise and reward a local hero who goes above and beyond for others or the community.
They received more than 85 nominations between February 17 and March 7, all of which detailed why their special someone deserved to be the worthy winner of £500 worth of gift cards for a Rushden Lakes brand(s) of their choice.
Donna French, Rushden Lakes centre manager, said: “We’re delighted to crown Ann as our Random Acts of Kindness winner.
"Her story touched all of our judges and her selflessness truly shone through.
"Thank you to everyone who made a nomination.
"It was a joy to read the entries we received, of which so many had community spirit, charitableness and kind-heartedness at their core.
"We are so lucky to live in an area where so many members deserve the title of kindest person.”
Eligible entries were judged against specific criteria by a small judging panel, but it was Darren Holmes’ nomination which stood out to the judges and received the highest score.
Darren nominated his mother, Ann, and began by calling her the ‘salt of the earth’.
He went on to detail that she’d played a key part in raising her grandchildren to allow her own children – Darren and his older brother - and their partners to continue to work.
Ann also played a huge part in the upbringing of her niece, Shauna, from a very young age.
Sadly, Shauna’s mother Susan battled cancer for many years so Ann made the decision to invite Shauna to live with her in order to shield her.
After Susan lost her battle with cancer, Ann continued to look after and care for Shauna, like the daughter she never had.
She made sure Shauna completed her GCSEs, graduated from Coventry University and qualified as a paramedic for West Midlands Ambulance Service.
Darren Holmes said: “All her life, Mum has put everyone and anyone before herself, all whilst being a loving wife to dad, and working two cleaning jobs.
"There’s no amount of money on this planet that I could give to mum to repay her for what she’s done.”
Ann collected her chosen prize of gift cards from Marks and Spencer and Next from Rushden Lakes, and said her son nominating her was the ‘nicest thing anyone had ever done.’
