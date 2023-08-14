Corby woman left scene of accident on A6003 without exchanging details
A woman who left the scene of an accident on a busy Corby road without exchanging details with the driver.
She then failed to report the incident at a police station within the mandatory 24 hours.
Patrycja Kornelia Wilk was driving a 62-plate Peugeot 3008 on the A6003 Uppingham Road on November 2 last year when her car was involved in a collision with a 64-plate Corsa.
The 42-year-old motorist failed to exchange details with the Corsa driver at the scene of the accident, and then failed to report it at a police station within the required 24 hours.
Wilk, of Nene Crescent, Corby, appeared before magistrates on August 9 to admit the offence under section 70 of the Road Traffic Act 1998, which she had previously denied.
She was ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £141 and given five points on her driving licence.