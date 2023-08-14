News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Corby woman left scene of accident on A6003 without exchanging details

She’s been sentenced in the magistrates’ court
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read
Northampton Magistrates' Court. Image: NationalWorldNorthampton Magistrates' Court. Image: NationalWorld
Northampton Magistrates' Court. Image: NationalWorld

A woman who left the scene of an accident on a busy Corby road without exchanging details with the driver.

She then failed to report the incident at a police station within the mandatory 24 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Patrycja Kornelia Wilk was driving a 62-plate Peugeot 3008 on the A6003 Uppingham Road on November 2 last year when her car was involved in a collision with a 64-plate Corsa.

The 42-year-old motorist failed to exchange details with the Corsa driver at the scene of the accident, and then failed to report it at a police station within the required 24 hours.

Wilk, of Nene Crescent, Corby, appeared before magistrates on August 9 to admit the offence under section 70 of the Road Traffic Act 1998, which she had previously denied.

She was ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £141 and given five points on her driving licence.