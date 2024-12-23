Corby woman charged with driving offences after car crashes into Mercedes, Audi and Corsa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Corby woman has been charged with two driving offences after a car crashed into a Mercedes, an Audi and a Corsa in the Old Village.

The incident took place at about 5pm on Friday, December 20, when a white Audi A5 was in collision with three other cars in the High Street close to the entrance to Prentice Walk.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This incident occurred at about 5pm on Friday, December 20 in the High Street, Corby Old Village when the driver of a white Audi A5 car was in collision with three cars – black Mercedes AMG, silver Vauxhall Corsa and blue Audi A3.

“Jacqueline O’Rouke, aged 39, of Gilchrist Avenue, Corby, was arrested and subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above limit and driving without insurance.

"She has been bailed to appear Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.”