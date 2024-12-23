Corby woman charged with driving offences after car crashes into Mercedes, Audi and Corsa

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:33 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Corby woman has been charged with two driving offences after a car crashed into a Mercedes, an Audi and a Corsa in the Old Village.

The incident took place at about 5pm on Friday, December 20, when a white Audi A5 was in collision with three other cars in the High Street close to the entrance to Prentice Walk.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This incident occurred at about 5pm on Friday, December 20 in the High Street, Corby Old Village when the driver of a white Audi A5 car was in collision with three cars – black Mercedes AMG, silver Vauxhall Corsa and blue Audi A3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Jacqueline O’Rouke, aged 39, of Gilchrist Avenue, Corby, was arrested and subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above limit and driving without insurance.

"She has been bailed to appear Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice