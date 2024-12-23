Corby woman charged with driving offences after car crashes into Mercedes, Audi and Corsa
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place at about 5pm on Friday, December 20, when a white Audi A5 was in collision with three other cars in the High Street close to the entrance to Prentice Walk.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This incident occurred at about 5pm on Friday, December 20 in the High Street, Corby Old Village when the driver of a white Audi A5 car was in collision with three cars – black Mercedes AMG, silver Vauxhall Corsa and blue Audi A3.
“Jacqueline O’Rouke, aged 39, of Gilchrist Avenue, Corby, was arrested and subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above limit and driving without insurance.
"She has been bailed to appear Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 10.”