Corby woman charged with child abduction offence to appear in court today

Kate Cronin
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST
A woman charged with child abduction is set to appear before a court today (June 26).

Klaudia Kamecz, 24, of Reigate Walk, Corby, is accused of keeping a child in care away from the person responsible for him. The offence falls under the Children Act 1989 and is said to have taken place on May 18 in Geddington Road, Corby.

She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning.