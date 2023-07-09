News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Corby woman charged with arson with intent to endanger life following blaze that destroyed Kingswood home

The fire happened late on the night of June 27
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 9th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
The fire at Blenheim Walk, Corby, last month. Image: NationalWorldThe fire at Blenheim Walk, Corby, last month. Image: NationalWorld
The fire at Blenheim Walk, Corby, last month. Image: NationalWorld

A woman has appeared in court following a serious fire in Corby.

Four fire appliances attended the blaze in a home in Blenheim Walk on the Kingswood estate at about 11pm on June 27. They remained on the scene until the early hours of the following morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 40-year-old woman who was arrested following the fire has now been charged with arson which intended to endanger life. She also stands accused of as another charge of intentional strangulation against a male victim on the same date at the same location.

Leanne Grey, who lives in the same council-owned property that was destroyed by the fire, appeared before magistrates in Northampton on June 29 where her case was adjourned. It was sent to Northampton Crown Court where Grey will again appear next month.

Most Popular

She was remanded into custody to await her next hearing.