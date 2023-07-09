Corby woman charged with arson with intent to endanger life following blaze that destroyed Kingswood home

The fire at Blenheim Walk, Corby, last month. Image: NationalWorld

A woman has appeared in court following a serious fire in Corby.

Four fire appliances attended the blaze in a home in Blenheim Walk on the Kingswood estate at about 11pm on June 27. They remained on the scene until the early hours of the following morning.

A 40-year-old woman who was arrested following the fire has now been charged with arson which intended to endanger life. She also stands accused of as another charge of intentional strangulation against a male victim on the same date at the same location.

Leanne Grey, who lives in the same council-owned property that was destroyed by the fire, appeared before magistrates in Northampton on June 29 where her case was adjourned. It was sent to Northampton Crown Court where Grey will again appear next month.