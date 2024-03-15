Corby woman celebrates 100th birthday
A Corby woman celebrated her 100th birthday with family, friends, and residents at a care home in Oakley Vale last weekend.
Elizabeth Doak King, known as Lizzie, enjoyed the celebrations at Sandalwood Court on Saturday, March 9, which included entertainment from local singer John O’Donnell.
Lizzie grew up with five siblings in County Donegal, Ireland, before moving to England in the 1950s, where she met her husband-to-be, John King.
The couple married in 1961 and the following year they had a child, Isabel. Lizzie also has two grandsons and a great granddaughter.
While she did not have a career, Lizzie enjoyed domestic work and helping her family.
She attributes her long life to not drinking or smoking and being calm and kind to others.
Stephanie Adams, manager of the Shaw healthcare-operated home, said: “Lizzie moved into Sandalwood Court in February 2020, and is a much-loved character within the home.
“We were delighted to be able to organise this event to celebrate her milestone birthday and we’d like to thank everyone who came for making it such a special day.”