Corby woman caught carrying blade sent to jail after defying court order
Morgan Duncan was caught carrying a Stanley blade in Corby in May last year.
Police found the blade on her during a search in Lyveden Way and charged her with possession of an offensive weapon. The 24-year-old appeared in court in October and admitted the charge.
Magistrates gave her a suspended prison sentence of 12 weeks and ordered her to complete a community order. As part of that, Duncan, of Dumble Close, had to keep in touch with her probation officer.
But she failed to turn up for two appointments in November and gave no reasonable excuse for her absence.
So she was brought back before Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier on May 10.
Magistrates enacted the suspended sentence and imposed the 12-week jail term on Duncan. She will have to serve half of it before her release.