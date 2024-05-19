Corby woman caught carrying blade sent to jail after defying court order

Morgan Duncan was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Image: National World / Facebook

A young woman from Corby who had been given a suspended jail term has been sent to prison after ignoring a court order.

Morgan Duncan was caught carrying a Stanley blade in Corby in May last year.

Police found the blade on her during a search in Lyveden Way and charged her with possession of an offensive weapon. The 24-year-old appeared in court in October and admitted the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates gave her a suspended prison sentence of 12 weeks and ordered her to complete a community order. As part of that, Duncan, of Dumble Close, had to keep in touch with her probation officer.

But she failed to turn up for two appointments in November and gave no reasonable excuse for her absence.

So she was brought back before Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier on May 10.