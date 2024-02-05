Corby woman braves the shave to raise money for Lakelands in honour of her late sister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Corby has raised more than £1,500 for Lakelands Hospice, braving the shave in honour of her late sister who passed away after a battle with cancer.

The fundraising event took place at Tucker's Catering on Sunday, February 4.

Catherine Salmon decided to brave the shave after finding out her sister Beverley Mitchell was due for another round of chemotherapy which would likely cause her to lose her hair again.

Catherine Salmon before and after her brave shave

Unfortunately, Beverley sadly passed away unexpectedly last week.

Catherine decided that she would still brave the shave in order to raise money and awareness of cancer and Lakelands Hospice.

The event brought in £114, bringing the total raised up to £1,525, but Catherine believes that they could be able to hit £2,000 with some of the money still to be collected.

Catherine said: “It was a nice turnout with a lot of people that I worked with, my mum and immediate family. It was a nice dry day, so I managed to get my haircut outside.

Catherine during her shave

“It was amazing, everyone was really really nice and it kept me strong.”

Beverley was told in June 2022 that she had stage 3C cancer. Following on from having an hysterectomy in December 2022 she and her family had hoped all was okay but it was found to be in her spine, and it had now spread to her jaw.

At the time Catherine organised the fundraising event, Beverley had no idea that it had been planned.

Catherine organised it along with help from her hairdresser Rachel Messer.

Lots of people turned up on the day to support Catherine

In the lead up to the event she told Beverley in order to show her how much support she had received.

For the event, Catherine dyed her hair a tinted green colour to match the Lakelands Hospice logo.

An initial target of £1,000 was set but she’s had to keep raising this due to the generosity of family, friends and people in the community.

Catherine’s workplace, Tucker’s, have been very supportive during this time and on the day of the shave they donated all of their proceeds to Catherine’s donation pot.