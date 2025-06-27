Corby 'wholesale firm' hit with £3.1m HMRC tax penalty

A company based out of a semi-detached house in Corby has been hit with a huge tax penalty after deliberately defaulting on tax it owed to His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hizer Ltd has been named by HMRC as among a number of businesses that deliberately failed to pay their tax bills during the 2023/24 financial year.

HMRC said it defaulted on a bill of £5,390,885 and it has now been told it must pay a penalty of £3,113,236. However, the firm has recently been placed in compulsory liquidation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mysterious business, said to have been turning over many millions each year, was based out of a standard rented semi-detached home in Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. The house is owned by a local couple who are not believed to be connected to the business.

The firm is based in Kingsthorpe Avenue, Corby. Image: NW

Official documents say Hizer Ltd deals in ‘general wholesale’ but the company does not appear to have a website, contact details or any social media presence.

Hizer’s most recent owner was Romanian Vasile Prutean, who took on the role of director in 2023 and lives in a new home on the Priors Hall estate.

Despite the firm being started in 2022, it has failed to ever file a full set of accounts. The only indication of its income was in January 2023 when the sole director filed accounts listing it as a ‘dormant company’, listing its assets as worth only £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Court issued a winding-up order in October last year after the firm failed to file its latest accounts, with HMRC as petitioner. The official receiver was put in control of the company and a liquidator was appointed in May to complete the process of winding up the firm.

The default relates to a nine-month period between May 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024, during which HMRC says that Hizer Ltd should have paid more than £5m in taxes. The penalty for not paying the tax is £3,113,236.

This newspaper asked HMRC how it uncovers this type of major default when there are no accounts published, and whether it has the power to force directors of limited companies to pay tax bills even when the company is in liquidation.

An HMRC spokesman said: “We have a range of powers to recover tax and penalties owed by companies named as deliberate defaulters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In appropriate cases, we can transfer liability to any officer of a business who is responsible for the deliberate behaviour, including when a company is insolvent or there is risk of it entering insolvency.”

HMRC regularly publishes details of deliberate tax defaulters who have either purposefully failed to comply with their tax obligations or deliberately made errors in their tax returns.

Publication of the names comes only after HMRC has carried out an investigation and issued a penalty.

HMRC is a government quango and its role is to collect the money that pays for the UK’s public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most limited companies pay HMRC between 19-25 per cent on all profit in corporation tax.

They also pay VAT at a rate of 20 per cent on the goods they sell.

And firms also have to pay employers’ national insurance contributions on 13.8 per cent for most employee earning above £758 per month.

This newspaper has been unable to contact a spokesperson for Hizer Ltd.