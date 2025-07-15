Corby welcomes thousands for a weekend of Highland tradition at Northamptonshire Gathering

The annual event at Charter Field drew people from across the UK and beyond including Switzerland, France and Corby’s German twin town Velbert, to enjoy a packed programme.

Highlights included the RSOBHD All England Highland Dancing Championship and Pre-Premier Competitions, a competitive Pipe Band contest organised by RSPBA (London and South of England) Branch, a family fun day, and the World Porridge Eating Competition.

Mark Pengelly, secretary of the Corby Highland Gathering committee, said: “We’re thrilled that over 2,000 people joined us to celebrate Corby’s unique history and traditions once again this year. Charter Field was alive with music, dancing, colour, and community spirit — a fantastic reminder of what makes this event so very special.

“It was wonderful to welcome visitors not just from Corby and the surrounding area, but also from Scotland, Northern Ireland, Switzerland and beyond. Seeing so many people come together to enjoy the competitions, family activities, and atmosphere is exactly what the Highland Gathering is all about."

On Saturday afternoon, crowds enjoyed a family fun day with performances, demonstrations, and entertainment for all ages before the formal competitions began.

Local groups including One Love, 1st Northants Tae Kwon Do, S& L Rugby Club and the Vikings of Mercia and Truso Hird who helped bring the field alive with music, displays, and activities for children.

Sunday’s competitions showcased the very best of Highland tradition. Dancers from more than 40 towns and villages — including Corby, Edinburgh, Stirling, Whitley Bay, Londonderry, Greenock and even Switzerland — took part in the prestigious RSOBHD All England Highland Dancing Championship and Pre-Premier Competitions, sponsored by Corby Town Council.

In the Pipe Band competition, eight bands from across England competed for honours from Colchester City, Beverley & District, Standard Triumph, Laidlaw Memorial (Banbury & District), Nottinghamshire Pipes and Drums, Reading Scottish, RATAE and City of Plymouth.

Winning the World Porridge Eating Competition, was Jason Jacob, who successfully defended his title, becoming champion for the second year running. The contest was supported by MR Industrial, Hamlyns of Scotland, Corby Scouts, Corby Low Cost Kitchen, and Massive Hits Radio.

Headline sponsors for the weekend were SIMA/ Unite the Union, Usdaw, Technifast, Corby Town Council, Storefield Group, MR Industrial, MPB and many others.

Mark added: “We’re hugely grateful to all our sponsors, volunteers, stallholders, performers, and supporters who made the weekend possible. Their hard work and generosity keep this proud tradition going year after year, and we couldn’t do it without them.

“We have already begun planning for Corby Highland Gathering 2026 - if you would like to get involved or sponsor this unique community event contact us at [email protected]."

