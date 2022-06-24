Corby Weetabix worker and best mate set to complete skydive for charity

Adam Wright (30) left and Alex Patience (33) right

A Corby Weetabix worker and his best friend are aiming to raise £1000 for Kids Cancer Charity by completing a skydive.

Alex Patience and best friend Adam Wright, both originally from Kettering, will take to the skies July 30 in Peterborough.

Alex said: “To be honest it’s always been on my bucket list. I’ve always liked roller coasters and things like that, so has Adam.

“We decided to try and do it this year and figured we might as well try and raise some money for charity.”

They’re raising money for Kids Cancer Charity, a national charity set up to support children with cancer and their families.

Alex said: “We knew we wanted to do a cancer charity. When we found the children's charity we decided to do that.

“It's for a good cause. Cancer is a horrible thing and they support the family as well.”

They both initially began with targets of £400 each but Alex has since smashed that, having currently raised £530. Adam has raised £300 and together they are now aiming to top their £1000 target.

The pair have been friends now for 12 years, having met at college. Adam was Alex’s best man at his wedding.

Alex said: “We realised after the lockdown that we want to try and spend more time together and do more things together.

“There’s a bit of friendly competition between us as well as between me and my wife who did a skydive at 18 about 10 years ago.”